Knicks Star Snubbed From Next Olympic Team Too?
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was not part of Team USA winning gold at the Olympics this summer, but there's a chance that he could be on the roster in four years when the Americans are looking to defend their gold medal on home turf in Los Angeles.
Brunson, who will be 31 when the 2028 Olympics are taking place, is seen as a rising star in the NBA, and he's expected to be with the Knicks at the time considering he just signed a contract extension with New York.
However, NBA.com writer Shaun Powell believes that Brunson won't be on the final 12-man roster for Los Angeles.
Powell lists Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (New York Knicks), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Derrick White (Boston Celtics) on the roster instead of Brunson.
The key choices over Brunson come at the point guard position with Cunningham and Fox getting in over the Knicks point guard. While both Cunningham and Fox are great, it's hard to imagine at this point in time why they would both get in instead of Brunson. Cunningham is younger and expected to be in his prime in Los Angeles, but Fox is just one year younger than Brunson.
Maybe Team USA prefers Fox's speed to the basket over Brunson's table-setting style, but the Kings guard may not be as quick as he is now after four long years of mileage rack up.
Another odd inclusion over Brunson is White, who will be 34 by the time the next Olympics rolls around. White was an injury replacement for Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and found out about two weeks before going to Paris that he would be on the team. White played well in Paris, giving Team USA a strong role player to match the stars, but it's hard to imagine that he would be what the group wants over Brunson in four years.
A lot will happen between now and 2028, but if Brunson continues along the trajectory he's on, it would be a shock to not see him in Los Angeles.
