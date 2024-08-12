Serbia Star Clarifies Solute to Knicks Legend
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta) has apparently avoided an international incident with former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.
The championship proceedings at the Paris Olympics' basketball tournaments turned Bogdanovic into a hardwood star on social media when Serbia battled the United States in the men's semifinal portion.
The Serbian standout imitated Anthony's renowned "three to the head" celebration after a major shot from the outside in the second quartev, building a lead that peaked at 16 before the Americans mounted a comeback en route to their fifth consecutive gold medal. Bogdanovic made the gesture in the direction of Anthony, who was on hand in Paris to support his successors on Team USA.
Amidst the American comeback, Devin Booker (Phoenix) more or less took the gesture back and posted a photo of his instance with the caption "respect the legends" on his Instagram story.
While some on social media tried to manufacture beef between the two, Bogdanovic quickly cleared the air when asked about it over the weekend.
"I like to compete, and I will always compete. It’s fire. I’ve been doing (the gesture) that for a long time," Bogdanovic said in a report from Kyle Hightower of the Associated Press. "I know somebody’s thinking it’s provocation or something. But that’s media. For me, it’s just enjoyment and competitiveness for the sport and respect for him. I look at him over there as a legend. Nothing more than respect and competitiveness.”
Some social media sleuths theorized that Bogdanovic was still feeling raw over Anthony engaging in the gesture when the Americans took the 2016 gold medal game in Rio de Janeiro over Serbia in blowout fashion. But any lingering doubt of peace was officially vanquished when Bogdanovic and Serbia faced Germany in the bronze medal game.
Bogdanovic wrapped up his Olympics with a 16-point showing in the consolation showdown, a 93-83 victory to secure the third medal in program history. Anthony, seated early for the Americans' gold medal showdown against host nation France, embraced Bogdanovic and congratulated him for his success.
Bogdanovic later revealed that Anthony left a warm comment on his Instagram post commemorating his Paris trip, as the future Hall-of-Famer said "Respec7," partly referencing both the digit he wore with the Knicks, as well as the one that resides on his own Serbian jersey.
The 31-year-old Bogdanovic is set to enter his eighth NBA season and his fifth with Atlanta. He averaged 16.9 points and 1.2 steals a game last season, both good for career-highs.
