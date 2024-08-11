Knicks Stars Podcast Welcomes Guest From Jalen Brunson's Past
Mark Cuban is about to deal with the most dangerous shark tank yet: one packed with two New York Knicks stars and questions from their fans.
Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are about to hit the internet's airwaves again, as their lauded "Roommates Show" podcast (co-hosted with entrepreneur Matt Hillman) is filming new episodes this weekend. as revealed by the program's official social channels. One of the next guests should be one of the most intriguing yet, as the program encouraged fans to submit their questions for Mark Cuban, the current minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson's original NBA employers.
Cuban built up quite a negative reputation among Knicks fans during his final seasons as the principal owner of the Mavericks, notably accusing New York of tampering with Brunson's free agency by hiring his father Rick as an assistant coach. An NBA investigation eventually charged the Knicks, who fully cooperated, with the loss of a future second-round pick.
Cuban was said to have later denied the Knicks a late lottery pick by forgoing a chance at the 2023 Western Play-In Tournament, as Dallas rested their starters during the final two games of the season, which allowed them to keep a selection that was destined for the Knicks' grasp had Dallas reached the conference's top 10. He denied allegations of throwing the final games while the Mavericks partook in the 2024 NBA Finals, insisting that he was "not a revenge guy."
The 66-year-old sold a controlling stake in the Mavericks to Las Vegas Sands owner Miriam Adelson, with the sale completed in December.
Founded by Brunson and Hart last year, the "Roommates Show" has welcomed in several notable guests, including their professional (Tom Thibodeau) and collegiate (Jay Wright) coaches, as well as Knicks legends like Walt "Clyde" Frazier and Patrick Ewing. The show is set to host a live recording in Central Park on Sept. 7, with the guest list expected to include Knicks stars like Mikal Bridges and Stephone Marbury as well as celebrity fans like JB Smoove and Jon Stewart.
