Knicks Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule
The countdown to the return of New York Knicks basketball can officially begin.
New York officially confirmed its 2024-25 preseason slate on Monday, as the five-game exhibition slate previously gleaned from opponents' releases was assured. The Knicks open in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 6 and host the Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 15.
MSG will also welcome in the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 9 and 13 respectively and things wrap with a visit to the nation's capital on Oct. 18. Each game is set to be broadcast on MSG Networks and ESPN New York/WEPN.
View the full slate below ...
6-@ Charlotte (5 p.m. ET)
9-Washington (7:30 p.m. ET)
13-Minnesota (7 p.m. ET)
15-Charlotte (7:30 p.m. ET)
18-@ Washington (7 p.m. ET)
The Knicks went 1-3 in an early autumn quartet last year, splitting a pair with future champion Boston before falling to Minnesota and Washington.
The Timberwolves' visit is likely the most anticipated matchup on this year's slate, as the defending Western Conference finalists arrive for an early visit. Last regular season's interconference couple was split evenly, as each side successfully defended its home court. Miles McBride offered a hint of what was to come during the preseason matchup, foreshadowing his offensive breakout with a perfect 6-of-6 shooting night in a 121-112 defeat.
Elsewhere on the schedule, the Knicks face a pair of rebuilding teams from the Southeastern Division: those games will create the first unofficial NBA minutes for high-capital 2024 draft picks like Alex Sarr and Tidjane Salaun while the Knicks' visit to Charlotte could stand as the unofficial metropolitan debut for acquisitions like veteran trade yield Mikal Bridges as well as draft picks like Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek.
The full 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule will be released on a date to be determined.
