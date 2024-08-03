Knicks Star Named Top 3 PG in NBA
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has yet another three to celebrate.
The metropolitan mainstay finally earned some love from some form of national punditry, as HoopsHype placed him third on a ranking of the top 30 current NBA point guards. Brunson was the top name chosen in the Eastern Conference, placing beind only former teammate Luka Doncic (Dallas) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City).
"There may still be some discourse on whether or not Brunson can be the best player on a championship team," HoopsHype's Frank Urbina noted in accompanying analysis. "But considering his selflessness in taking less money now to sign an extension in New York, which will help the Knicks keep contending in the East for years to come, Brunson might be able to shut that talk down and prove it without a doubt in the coming seasons."
Brunson earned savings consultant to his ever-expanding metropolitan resume, as his discounted contract extension netted the Knicks nine figures in saved future assets. That came shortly after he capped off his finest season yet, one where averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists while keeping the Knicks afloat in the face of numerous injuries to headlining talent. Such efforts culminated in a fifth-place finish in MVP voting, as well as Brunson's first invites to the NBA All-Star Game and All-NBA teams.
While Knicks fans are far from full satisfied ... some are likely still wondering why he wasn't invited to partake in Team USA's ongoing medal run at the Paris Olympics ... the past and present offer legitimate hope for Manhattan's hardwood future, the most reasonable optimism it has carried in quite some time.
"Brunson (had a) strong 2023-24 regular season and his even more impressive playoff run, in which he averaged 32.4 points and 7.5 assists over 13 games," Urbina said. "(That) has us thinking big things for soon-to-be-28-year-old in 2024-25."
Elsewhere on the list, Brunson's playoff (and WWE) foe Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana) placed fourth while Stephen Curry (Golden State) rounded out the top five. Former Knick Immanuel Quickley, who also received a new contract extension from his new employers in Toronto, came through in 24th.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!