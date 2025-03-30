Knicks' Jalen Brunson Gives Update on Return
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson blazed his path to a return and is hoping he's back on the court sooner rather than later.
Brunson spoke publicly for the first time since he left March 4's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with an ankle injury. The Knicks captain confirmed that he had been cleared for basketball activities and continues to pursue a goal of returning to action before the regular season lets out.
"Cleared for basketball activities, specifically," Brunson said in video from SNY. He cheekily refused to clarify whether that meant he was cleared for contact, once again emphasizing that he's able to partake in "basketball activities."
The Knicks are treaded water with Brunson out, going 6-5 and clinching a playoff spot while he sat. Brunson said that he'd "realistically" take the floor in a few regular season games before the playoffs get underway. He needs four more entries to qualify for NBA postseason awards, such as the All-NBA teams and the Clutch Player of the Year title, though he stressed that his personal health remains the priority.
"I think it's good for me to get some game reps before we go into that type of stretch run," Brunson said in another video from SNY. "But most importantly, I want to make sure that I'm 100 percent healthy."
