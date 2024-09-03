Former Knicks Star Returns to Familiar Team
The Linsanity that New York Knicks fans experienced in 2012 continues to prove prevalent in Taiwan.
Over Labor Day weekend, former Knicks star Jeremy Lin announced that he'd return to work for the New Taipei Kings for the upcoming P. League+ (pronounced "Plus League") season.
Lin will return to the franchise after helping it take the 2024 P. League+ title in June. It will mark his 15th professional basketball season, the first coming with the Golden State Warriors during the 2010-11 campaign. Lin is also set to re-join his brother Joseph, a three-time P. League+ champion.
"Re-signing w the Kings, excited for an encore (with) lil bro (Joseph) and the homies," Lin wrote in his Instagram page. "As the saying goes, getting to the top isn't easy, staying there’s even harder. It won't be easy defending the title, but we’re excited for the challenge. Grateful to be healthy and for every year I get to play."
Lin, of course, is best, remembered for his fabled run with the Knicks during the 2011-12 season, one that more or less culminated in a jaw-dropping 38-point performance at Madison Square Garden in a nationally-televised game against a Los Angeles Lakers team led by the late Kobe Bryant. The Taiwanese-American Harvard alum became a cultural icon whose status remains discussed in metropolitan circles to this day.
While Lin never reached those epic heights, he built a respectable career in the NBA, one that saw him earn a championship ring with Toronto in 2019. Since then, Lin, who turned 36 on Aug. 23, has grown his career on the international level. He has been one of the stars of P League+, notably leading the league in assists with the Kaohsiung 17LIVE Steelers in 2023. Joseph succeeded him at the top of that list last season.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!