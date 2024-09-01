WATCH: Knicks Star Dunks On Son
As he prepares for his New York Knicks comeback, Julius Randle faced off against his toughest opponent yet: Randle.
The three-time All-Star put on a show for those assembled at his youth basketball camp in Massapequa by treating the audience of fledgling hardwood stars to a Randle civil war, facing his son Kyden in one-on-one, roundball combat.
Things could've gone a little better for the younger Randle. He managed to keep pace with his dad and kept him in his sights. Kyden also had his peers on his side, as the youngsters assembled chanted his name as he played defense against his dad.
But Julius declared playtime over with an emphatic slam dunk, one that at least one off-screen voice saw coming with a declaration of "uh oh!" the second that the elder Randle created some separation from his son.
Kyden, 7, holds a special place in the hearts of Knicks fans, who have come to enjoy his animated reactions to his father's work, such as his dismal last-minute performance at the 3-Point Contest at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game festivities. Though his father got the best of him in Massapequa, Kyden has embarked on his own basketball career, as Julius was able to experience postseason basketball through his son's AAU tournaments while he recovered from a shoulder injury that ended his NBA season in January.
If anything, though, Knicks fans can perhaps view Randle's ruthlessness as a sign that he's ready for this coming season, one where that carries the most legitimate hope for a title run in quite some time. Though it's perhaps easy for him to get lost in the fold thanks to his non-Villanova status ... not to mention his ongoing lack of a long-term deal ... Randle was invited back to the NBA All-Star Game after another productive season that saw him put up averages of 24 points and 9.2 rebounds.
