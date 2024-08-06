Knicks Star Lands NBA 2K25 Honor
Russell, Rodman ... Hart? There's now a relative science to justify the New York Knicks star's inclusion.
The initial player attribute rankings for the latest edition of the "NBA 2K" series offer quite the honor for Josh Hart, as he's the only player in the 2024-25 edition set to begin with a perfect "hustle" rating of 99.
The phenomenon was originally pointed out by KnicksMuse on X, an account that later revealed that Hart's hustle honor goes even deeper: joining Hart atop the rankings are the pixeled likenesses of Bill Russell and Dennis Rodman, two players long-renowned for their interior prowess and refusal to stop at anything short of victory.
Hart got a chance to comment on the honor when Alex Caruso, the winner of the NBA's most recent "Hustle Award" ... a title said to recognize the player that most "impacts winning on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor on a nightly basis through statistics not always seen on the traditional box score" ... offered to send his hardware over in an X post.
"Ay man, I just want to be like you and win a hustle award one day," Hart remarked to the Oklahoma City Thunder backcourt man, including a series of laughing emojis in his post.
If anyone personified hustle in the NBA last season ... at least beyond the NBA's official recognition of Caruso ... no one did it better than Hart, who played a major role in the Knicks' most successful season in over a decade. While 2K notes that rankings are subject to change prior to next month's worldwide, Knicks fans will no doubt vouch for the game's realism considering what Hart did last year.
Hart leaped into the starting lineup after several major injuries ate away at the Knicks' rotation and to say that he worked overtime would perhaps be the understatement of the season: the Villanova alum wound up playing five complete games, including four alone in the Knicks' run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Hart also accumulated six triple-doubles, including a dominant 20-point, 19-rebound, 10-assist showing in a March win over Philadelphia.
Hart will likely return to the bench as the Knicks' regulars trickle back in but his impact on their recent fortunes has been undeniable.
