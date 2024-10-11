Knicks' Josh Hart Points Blame for Donte DiVincenzo Trade
Perhaps only the New York Knicks could fall victim to a GQ cover curse.
The sports division of the monthly men's magazine was headlined by a profile about the dissolved "Nova Knicks," one penned by Sam Schube before New York dealt Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves as one of the headliners in the deal that obtained Karl-Anthony Towns. DiVincenzo was set to partake in a Villanova reunion alongside Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart, his teammates from a national championship run in 2016.
The unveiling was a reality check for Hart: according to Steve Popper of Newsday, it "made him realize that Donte is really gone," and he knows just who to blame.
"Blame Isaiah," Hart cheekily remarked, per Popper. The leftover Wildcat obviously refers to departed center Isaiah Hartenstein, who move to Oklahoma City necessitated the pursuit of Towns.
Technically speaking, DiVincenzo isn't truly gone, and, in fact, is on his way back, as the Knicks will welcome the Timberwolves to Manhattan on Sunday evening for a preseason game (6 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN). It'll be the first time the two teams face each other since the DiVincenzo/Towns deal, one that also sent Julius Randle to Minneapolis.
Despite DiVincenzo's lack of metropolitan longevity ... lasting only one season in Manhattan ... Hart hopes that Knicks fans will be appreciative of his effort and regale him appropriately on Sunday.
"It's a tough one. It's part of the business. I get it. But I miss my dog," Hart said, per James L. Edwards of The Athletic. "I think he should be received with cheers and ovation for everything he did last year."
DiVincenzo was a major factor behind the Knicks' most successful season in over a decade after coming over from Golden State: he averaged a career-best 15.5 points per a game and set a single-season franchise record with 283 successful three-pointers.
With the trade made official, DiVincenzo made his unofficial Minnesota debut last Friday, hitting all four of his tries from the field en route to 11 points in 10 minutes in a 124-107 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!