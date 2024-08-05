Knicks' Julius Randle Honored With Philippines Landmark
One could say that Julius Randle has left it all out on the floor as a member of the New York Knicks. That's literally the case if one visits the famed Tenement Court in the Philippines.
As part of a promotional tour with Skechers, the artistic likenesses of Randle and Los Angeles Clippers co-hort Terance Mann have donned the Manila landmark. In addition to the unveiling of the mural, Randle and Mann also partook in a meet-and-greet with young fans and, perhaps to the delight of Knicks fans everywhere, put up some shots.
Randle united with Skechers at the start of last season and credited the brand for helping him come back from an ankle injury that marred the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Despite a slow start and heartbreaking ending to last year, Randle pressed forward with averages of 24 points and 9.2 rebounds. Despite a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since January, Randle was nonetheless invited to his third NBA All-Star Game.
“I was coming off an ankle injury heading into the season, and I said I'm going to switch shoe brands, and when I've worn the shoe, I'd say I made the right decision,” Randle said, per AJ Antonio of Spin.ph. "It's the best, most comfortable basketball shoe I've ever worn. It fits my style of play and kept me healthy on the court.”
Randle and Mann spent the weekend at the famed Tenement court, which has also hosted lauded tributes to the late Kobe Bryant. Both Randle and Mann were awed by the Filipino fans' passion for the roundball. Manila previously hosted portions of last summer's FIBA Basketball World Cup, which was shared with Indonesia and Japan.
“It’s amazing. I’ve never seen (such a warm reception) in my life before," Mann said, per Ralph Edwin Villanueva of PhilStar Global. "It’s an amazing basketball culture over here."
