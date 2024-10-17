Knicks Star Ignores Billie Eilish Concert for Timberwolves Game
Incoming New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns simply finds it hard to bury a friend.
Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods took in pop star Billie Eilish's show at the Knicks' home of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, but the newly-acquired big man missed at least part of it: in a video posted to Woods' social media channels, she noted that Towns was too engrossed in his former employers' affairs, as he was taking in the Minnesota Timberwolves' preseason tilt against the Chicago Bulls.
"I promise he was enjoying the concert," Woods wrote in an accompanying caption.
It's hard to blame Towns, who moves onto New York after nine seasons in Minneapolis. Only Kevin Garnett has played more minutes in a Timberwolves uniform than Towns, who trails Garnett in several other major statistical categories on the Minnesota ledgers, though he has him beat in three-pointers. Towns was shipped to New York in an October deal that sent Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Midwest.
Wednesday's game saw Randle make his unofficial debut for the Wolves, as he scored 15 points and pulled in six rebounds in 26 minutes. It was the three-time All-Star's first on-floor action since late January, when a shoulder injury at MSG prematurely ended his season. DiVincenzo added 17 off the bench, but the hosting Bulls won the game 125-123.
All parties involved in the trade got a proper chance to say goodbye last weekend, when the Knicks hosted the Timberwolves at MSG. Towns had a 16-point, 16-rebound double-double in a 115-110 victory partly marred by DiVincenzo's postgame confrontation with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson. The center swapped jerseys and sneakers with former teammate Anthony Edwards, who mentioned that he would "love to reunite" with Towns in the future.
Towns and the Knicks will play their final preseason game on Friday night in Washington (7 p.m. ET, MSG). They'll be back at MSG for the 2024-25 home opener on Oct. 25 against Indiana.
