Liberty Trio Named to All-WNBA Teams
The 2024 All-WNBA Teams are packed to the brim with metropolitan flair: three of the 10 women named to the squads, which were released on Wednesday, are members of the New York Liberty, the honors bestowed hours before they partake in Game 3 of the 2024 WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Breanna Stewart was named to the First Team while Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones each earned Second Team honors.
Stewart, 30, has now earned a spot on her fifth consecutive First Team and sixth All-WNBA Team overall. Though she got off to a slightly slow start this year, her post-Olympic breakout (which followed her third gold medal run with Team USA in Paris) saw her average 22.1 points and 7.7 rebounds as the Liberty locked up the playoff bracket's top seed. So far this postseason, she's putting up 19.9 points and 8.3 boards as New York sits two games away from its first postseason WNBA championship.
Joining Stewart on the first team is her Finals competitor and fellow Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier alongside Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut), top rookie Caitlin Clark (Indiana) and unanimous MVP A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas). Clark became the first freshman to earn First Team honors since Candace Parker in 2008.
Ionescu, who brought home a gold medal with Stewart, Collier, Thomas, and Wilson, lands on the Second Team for the third consecutive season after averaging 18.2 points and 6.2 assists. Jones, on the other hand, earns the fifth All-WNBA nomination of her career after missing out on it last year. Her thoroughly consistent season saw her put up 14.2 points and 9.0 rebounds, her highest average in the latter category since 2021.
The duo is joined by another American gold medalist in Kahleah Copper (Phoenix) as well as Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas) and Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle).
