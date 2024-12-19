Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Has 'Superstar' Aspirations
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is doing a lot in his first season with the team.
The 10-year veteran is averaging 24.8 points and 13.9 rebounds per game for the Knicks, establishing himself as one of the best centers in the game.
Even though his numbers have been impressive, Towns has bigger goals for himself and the Knicks.
“I got more I could give and do and play better," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I just want to be a superstar in my role, whatever that role may be for our team, and actually be the five here. And I just want to be the best I could.”
Towns has had to adjust from nine years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, including the last two playing the power forward position, to moving back to center now that Rudy Gobert is no longer his teammate in the frontcourt.
That change has come with its fair share of challenges, but at the end of the day, Towns is chasing the same greatness he always was.
Ever since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns has dealt with his fair share of critics. His time with the Wolves had its fair share of ups and downs, and even though he helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals in his last season, the team felt he wasn't worth investing in further.
Now, Towns has a chance to prove the Wolves wrong by reaching that peak of potential with the Knicks. With New York holding a better record at the moment compared to Minnesota, Towns is already showing that trading him may have been a mistake.
Towns has another chance to prove the Wolves wrong when he plays against them for the first time tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET.
