Knicks Set to Defend G League In-Season Title
A strong start to the 2024-25 season has earned the Westchester Knicks a trip to Disney World.
The New York Knicks' G League team is set to defend its title in the developmental league's in-season competition: a six-game winning streak has placed them fourth on the NBA G League Winter Showcase set to be staged in Orlando. Westchester (10-4) will play the fifth-ranked Valley Suns on Thursday night in the opening round at the Orange County Convention Center (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews).
Behind a sterling performance from returning competitor Jacob Toppin, Westchester captured last year's Showcase Cup title, defeating the Indiana Mad Ants in the final. Toppin, the younger brother of former Knicks star Obi, has averaged 21 points and 9.3 rebounds in four appearances for Westchester this season.
The G Leaguers have also enjoyed the efforts of commuting Manhattanites such as Matt Ryan and rookies Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek. Westchester is also hosting de facto rehab for Landry Shamet, who partook in Monday's win over Greensboro. It was Shamet's first time on metropolitan hardwood since he endured a dislocated shoulder in the penultimate preseason game against Charlotte.
T.J. Warren, a first-round pick from 2014, has been equally impressive, leading Westchester in scoring at 25.7 points over 12 appearances. The team has also welcomed back Moses Brown, who is averaging over 17 points and rebounds, after the New York City native earned a brief NBA stint with the Indiana Pacers.
Should they prevail over Phoenix's affiliate on Thursday, the Knicks will play the winner of top-ranked Oklahoma City's battle with Denver's prospects from Grand Rapids. On the other side of the bracket, the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota) face the Stockton Kings (Sacramento) while Sioux Falls (Miami) takes on Capital City (Washington).
The official G League regular season will open after the conclusion of the holiday tournament. The Knicks return to White Plans on Dec. 27 when they face Motor City.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!