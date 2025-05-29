Knicks Keys Revealed Ahead of Game 5 vs. Pacers
The New York Knicks face a crucial Game 5 tonight at Madison Square Garden, and they know that it is do-or-die if they want to keep their season alive.
Their loss in Game 4 to the Indiana Pacers was frustrating, but they know what they need to do in order to end up on the winning side of tonight's matchup.
“In true fashion to our whole playoff run, we put ourselves in a deficit, we dug ourselves out of the deficit and usually we feel good about us going into a close game in the fourth quarter, showing that resilience,” Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns said via The Athletic insider James Edwards III.
“I’ve said it to y’all multiple times that you’re going to get burned when you put yourselves in that position too many times and tonight is one of those nights where we got burned."
The Knicks don't attack at the beginning of games, and that has caused them to fall behind a lot. The goal for the Knicks should be to start off hot, and they have made changes to the starting lineup to try and prevent these things from happening.
The Knicks also know they need to try and prevent turnovers.
“It’s tough to win against a team like that, a team that turns those turnovers into points,” Knicks forward Josh Hart said.
“I had four or five bad, stupid turnovers that led to easy baskets. We have to be more careful with the ball, starting with myself.”
Getting out to a hot start and taking care of the ball will be key for the Knicks if they want to win Game 5. If they don't end up executing on those points, they will be flying to Cancun instead of Indianapolis.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!