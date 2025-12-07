Three Key Takeaways From Injury-Riddled Knicks-Magic Clash

The New York Knicks avenged their only home loss of the season with a 106-100 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Despite missing Karl-Anthony Towns and losing Miles McBride to injury mid-game, the Knicks extended their impressive home record to 13-1, matching their best MSG start since 1992-93.

Jalen Brunson Remains Knicks' Offensive Anchor

Jalen Brunson delivered another clutch performance with 30 points and nine assists, orchestrating the offense without Karl-Anthony Towns. The All-Star guard exploded for 16 points in the first quarter before going scoreless in the second, showcasing his inconsistent rhythm throughout the contest. Brunson's eight-point scoring burst to open the second half proved decisive, helping the Knicks pull away from Orlando.​

His ability to close games remains New York's greatest asset, especially as the roster navigates mounting injury concerns. Josh Hart contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby shone with 21 points on 5-of-7 shooting from three-point range in his second game back from injury. Mikal Bridges added 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in a well-rounded performance.​

Injury Crisis Threatens Championship Window

Karl-Anthony Towns missed his first game of the season with left calf tightness, working with trainers during Friday's victory over Utah. The seven-time All-Star had previously battled through a Grade 2 quad strain and thumb sprain, making this absence particularly concerning for a player averaging 22.5 points and 11.9 rebounds.​



Dec 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) gestures after making a three point shot in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Miles McBride's devastating leg injury in the third quarter compounds the Knicks' roster depletion. McBride landed awkwardly on a drive while being fouled, completing his free throws before limping to the locker room with the team holding a nine-point lead. He logged 21 minutes with four points, one rebound, and two assists before exiting.​



Landry Shamet remains sidelined with a right shoulder sprain requiring at least four more weeks of rehabilitation. This marks the same shoulder Shamet dislocated during preseason, raising long-term durability questions.​

Bench Depth Concerns Nearly Derail Victory

The Knicks' reserves nearly squandered a comfortable lead in the closing minutes, forcing Mike Brown to reinsert Brunson and Hart with the game hanging in the balance. New York led by 12 points with 1:43 remaining and 10 points with 45 seconds left before lackadaisical play from the bench unit allowed Orlando to mount a furious rally.​

Orlando's Franz Wagner suffered a torn right oblique in the first quarter, forcing the Magic to play without their leading scorer for most of the contest. Wagner landed awkwardly after being hit from behind by Ariel Hukporti during an alley-oop attempt, immediately grabbing his knee in pain before being helped off the floor.

Despite both teams battling significant injuries, the Knicks' inability to maintain intensity with their second unit exposed troubling depth issues. McBride's absence will further strain rotation options, particularly with the team already relying heavily on Brunson's minutes.​

