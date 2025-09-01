Knicks Free Agent Explores New Passion
The New York Knicks don't start their season until next month, but the city is buzzing with excitement in the sports world with the US Open.
Among the notable figures at one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world is Knicks wing Landry Shamet, who played with the team last season. Shamet is a photographer at the event given an opportunity to explore a passion outside of basketball.
”I’ve always been interested in photography, and this is something I’ve been pursuing, and they’ve been super generous in letting me come on board and get to shoot for the week,” Shamet said via Posting and Toasting reporter Shara Talia Taylor.
Shamet, 28, has been in New York for nearly a year after the Knicks signed him in September. While it took him a while to get situated with the Knicks, he stayed with the team from late December onwards during the season, assisting the team in its run all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.
While Shamet and the Knicks fell short of their goal, the eighth-year veteran made connections off of the court that helped him become a photographer at the US Open.
“There’s a lot of crossover in NBA photography and a lot of other sports, so Jenn with USTA, she and I knew of each other, and our players’ union connected us,” Shamet said via Taylor.
The US Open is a major attraction for the city during late August and early September, so it's nice that the Knicks can have their stamp on the event. However, Shamet is currently a free agent and the Knicks have yet to agree to a new contract with him.
Once the tournament is over, Shamet has to get some work done before getting ready for the upcoming season.
”Figure free agency out and the start of season number eight in the NBA,” Shamet said via Taylor when asked about his future plans.
The Knicks have an open roster spot left, and Shamet is a candidate for it.
