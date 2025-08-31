Former Knicks Guard Jeremy Lin Announces Retirement
The New York Knicks and basketball world as a whole are finally fully cured of "Linsanity."
Fleeting Knicks legend Jeremy Lin announced his retirement from professional basketball via an Instagram video commemorating his lasting career. Lin is best-known for his epic breakout with the Knicks during the 2011-12 season, giving rise to the cultural phenomenon known as "Linsanity."
Lin's most recent NBA action came with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, partaking in their first championship run. In addition to the Knicks, Lin suited up for the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. More recently, he had taken his game overseas and embarked on a successful professional career in China.
"As athletes, we are always aware that the possibility of retirement is never far away,"
Lin said in his accompanying caption. "I’ve spent my 15 year career knowing that one day I would have to walk away, and yet actually saying goodbye to basketball today has been the hardest decision I’ve ever made."
"It's been the honor of a lifetime to compete against the fiercest competitors under the brightest lights and to challenge what the world thought was possible for someone who looks like me. I've lived out my wildest childhood dreams to play in front of fans all around the world. I will forever be the kid who felt fully alive everytime I touched a basketball."
Lin, who turned 37 last week, originally joined the Knicks off waivers in late December 2011. After playing sparingly at the start, Lin burst onto the scene with a 25-point performance against the rival New Jersey Nets, led by All-Star backcourt man Deron Williams and later rose to the occasion amidst a New York winning streak that eventually propelled them to the playoffs.
The height of "Linsanity" came in a February 2012 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, one that saw Lin outduel the late, great Kobe Bryant to the tune of 38 points in a nationally-televised victory. Other notable moments included his first career double-double against John Wall and the Washington Wizards and a game-winning buzzer beater in Toronto.
In the 27 games that constitued "Linsanity," Lin averaged 17.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.9 steals. He would sign a $25 million deal with the Rockets afterward, beginning a nomadic stretch that would come to define the rest of his Association career.
A combination of Lin's unlikely rise to power, his Harvard education, and his Asian-American descent amassed a huge following, and his run goes down as one of the most renowned underdog stories in NBA history. The influence and legacy of Linsanity continues to be discussed to this day, with Lin's story still spoken of in revered tones around NBA circles.
Injuries prevented Lin from ever reaching those sterling statistical heights again, but he did end his career on a high note, winning a championship and the MVP award in the most recent Taiwan Professional Basketball League season with the New Taipei Kings.
""So many people have sacrificed and poured into my journey, more than I could ever repay," Lin said at the end of his Instagram sign-off. "Thank you all for believing in me, for walking with me, for celebrating my highs and picking me up in my lows. This is a ride I never wanted to end but I know it’s time. I will forever miss playing basketball in front of you all but our time will go beyond just playing. Here’s to what’s ahead."
