Knicks Forward, France Fall to Israel in EuroBasket Upset
The EuroBasket advancement case for new New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele and France's men's national basketball team was met with a resounding "non" on Sunday.
French faltering in the fourth quarter denied a chance for the Yabusele-captained squad to secure a ticket to the event's knockout round as Les Bleus fell victim to an 82-69 defeat at the hands of Israel in Group D action in Katowice.
Yabusele put up seven points and three assists with two blocks in just over 28 minutes in defeat while recent top NBA Draft pick Zaccharie Risacher led Les Bleus with 14 tallies.
Current Portland Trail Blazer Deni Avdija had 23 points on 7-of-10 from the field to go with eight rebounds and five steals. Most of his damage was done in a damning fourth quarter, which saw the Israelis more than double up the French by a 27-13 tally to complete the erasure of a double-figure deficit. Israel (2-1) is seeking its first EuroBasket medal since a runner-up finish back in 1979.
Yabusele, set to enter his first year as a Knick, did most of his damage in the early going, helping out on the opening points of the ball game for Mouhammadou Jaiteh before earning a highlight amidst early offensive struggles with an emphatic block of Yovel Zoosman.
But the French (2-1) were unable to keep the early momentum rolling, going just 25 percent (8-of-32) from three-point range.
Sylvain Francisco, the hero in the prior game against Slovenia was held to but 1-of-8 from the field in defeat while Les Bleus also lost 14 turnovers and the rebounding battle by nine. Yabusele did manage to somewhat salvage the late scoring issues with a three that helped the French keep at least something of a pace in the tiebreaker battle, which relies on point tallies when head-to-head is not applicable.
With France's loss, host nation Poland is the only team left undefeated in Group D pending their own Sunday showdown against Iceland. Yabusele and the French will get a somewhat-extended opportunity to recover from the Israeli mastery before facing the Polish on Tuesday (3:30 p.m. ET, DAZN/Courtside 1891).
