WATCH: Knicks Owner Becomes Wizard of Oz at Sphere Premiere
James Dolan certainly wasn't in Manhattan anymore, but the New York Knicks owner still had a championship project to showcase.
Dolan was on hand for the premiere of Wizard of Oz at Sphere in Las Vegas this week, as his orbital entertainment venue is showcasing an AI-enhanced presentation of the classic 1939 film. Dolan, owner of both the Knicks and NHL's New York Rangers, dressed for the occasion, appearing in costume as the titular character amidst the many celebrities in attendance.
Dolan also revealed that he and his friend, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO/president David Zaslav have been digitally inserted into the revamped version of the film for a "two-second" cameo. While Dolan wouldn't reveal his "role," he seemed to imply that he and Zaslav will digitally portray two of the miniature "Munchkin" characters that appear early in the film.
“[They] replaced the faces of two very short, two-second characters in the movie with mine and David," Dolan said, per Taylor Herzlich of the New York Post. "I challenge you to find it.”
The premiere of "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" is the latest de facto move of the offseason for Dolan, whose Knicks have kept busy as they try to build on last year's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Most of the group that wandered the yellow brick road to the final four, including All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, is back for another go, while depth stars Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele added to the cause.
The "Oz" residency will run through March and Dolan is planning to bring the experience to other Sphere projects once they open. Construction is currently underway on its second establishment in Abu Dhabi. The Vegas edition opens on the week of the 86th anniversary of the film's nationwide premiere.
The experience uses AI and on-site elements to bring viewers into the world of the film, such as bringing in massive fans to simulate protagonist Dorothy Gale's spink through a massive Kansas tornado that transports her to the fantasy world of Oz.
“You’ll feel the wind from the tornado,” Doland said, per Rob LeDonne of the Post. “When the ground shakes, that’s programmed into your chair as well. There are some parts that will blow your mind.”
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!