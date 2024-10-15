Rich Paul Responds to Knicks Feud Rumors
Renowned agent Rich Paul came through in the clutch to take down anyone spreading gossip about a supposed rift with the New York Knicks.
Paul, the founder and face of Klutch Sports Group, addressed rumors of a rift with the Knicks on 7PM in Brooklyn, the podcast hosted by former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. Hardwood gossip has stated that Paul's clients have been advised to steer clear of the organization, whose roster decisions are made by president Leon Rose, a former agent head at Klutch's competitor CAA.
When asked about the supposed tension by co-host The Kid Mero, Paul couldn't contain his laughter before putting the rumors to bed and jokingly blaming Anthony, a former client of Rose's at CAA, for igniting the "conflict" in the first place.
"There ain't no smoke." Paul said. "People have their alliances, right? That's fine, it happens in our league. They know me well and they know how I'm going to handle my business."
Paul essentially confirmed a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post that he had a "sit-down" with Rose when his client and childhood friend, LeBron James, was in town with the Los Angeles Lakers in February and that the "conversation" proved fruitful.
"He understood and he was like 'I can totally see where you'e coming from' but the industry knows what's up and it's just part of it, right?" Paul said. " ... Talent always has options. If I have the right player and the Knicks got the right money, and he wants to be there, he'll be a Knick. That doesn't stop the alliances running around with negative nonsense. When I go to a Knick game, my office hits Leon's office and it's all good."
The revived relationship may already be paying dividends: another report from Bondy states that Klutch representatives helped clear the final financial hurdles in the deal for Karl-Anthony Towns, as they successfully negotiated a buyout with client Duane Washington, who had previously signed with Serbian club Partizan.
With Klutch's help, Washington was able to get a guaranteed salary from the Knicks and a shot at an NBA roster. Klutch's negotiations with Partizan allowed the Knicks to trade him and his contract to Charlotte Hornets along with Charlie Brown Jr. and DaQuan Jeffries, successfully stabilizing the deal that sent Towns from Minnesota to Manhattan.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!