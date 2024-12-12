Knicks Get Later Return Date for Mitchell Robinson
New York Knicks fans have waited seven months as is. One or two more shouldn't be an issue.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania had a dire update for those waiting on Mitchell Robinson's return, revealing that the Knicks center's injury timeline has been extended again.
"I'm told he's unlikely to get cleared until at least late January into February, so that pushes his timeline a bit," Charania said on Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today." (h/t New York Basketball on X) "They need to see exactly whether he comes back and is healthy and can play or do you look at the [trade] market because they do potentially need another big off the bench."
Robinson, the longest-tenured Knick set to enter his seventh season in Manhattan, has yet to appear this time around. He dealt with multiple ankle issues last year and has been sidelined since last postseason, which featured a series of painful encounters with Joel Embiid during the opening round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Prior reports stated that Robinson would be back by early winter but the fact he was limited to 31 games last season likely ensures that the Knicks will take no chances with his ailment. Center depth has been at a premium in New York ever since Isaiah Hartenstein moved onto Oklahoma City but the Knicks soothed that ache by acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves late in the offseason. Towns has manned the interior fort and then some, the Knicks have no doubt taken steps back on defense in his absence.
While Robinson likely wouldn't usurp Towns in the starting five, the depth at center as been a bit of an issue: Jericho Sims has endured a roller-coaster campaign while the team doesn't appear to fully trust Ariel Hukporti on a consistent basis just yet. Precious Achiuwa recently returned from a medical absence of his own but he sees himself more of a traditional power forward rather than a center.
The latest reported medical setback may render the trade block the Knicks' only chance at salvation in the paint, but there's reportedly no shortage of candidates, including Goga Bitadze, Clint Capela, and Jonas Valanciunas
