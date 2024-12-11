All Knicks

Former Knicks Coaching Candidate Backs Tom Thibodeau

Once a candidate for the New York Knicks' top job, this collegiate head coach praised his competition.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari in attendance of the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari in attendance of the Atlanta Hawks game against the New York Knicks during an NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

For 40 minutes, John Calipari is set to walk the path that New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau paved.

Prior to the Arkansas Razorbacks win over No. 14 Michigan, Calipari spoke with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post and touched upon his fleeting connection to the Knicks job: the longtime college basketball boss was reportedly in consideration for the role of lead New Yorker in 2020 but, despite his connections to team leaders Leon Rose and William Wesley, but was passed over in favor of Thibodeau, who has been stationed in Manhattan ever since.

John Calipari
Dec 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari coaches against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Though he missed out on working with "family," Calipari believes that Thibodeau was the right man for the job.

'They picked the right coach, an absolute grinder, a truth teller that understands players and defenses and schemes and putting players in the right situation," Calipari told Bondy. "I just think he’s doing an unbelievable job. I really do. He’s taken over the New York Knicks and he’s getting it done. That ain’t easy.”

With the Knicks' job taken, Calipari remained at the University of Kentucky for the next four seasons before Fayetteville came calling. Calipari previously served as the head coach of the New Jersey Nets, amassing a 72-112 mark in two-plus tours.

To Calipari's point, no Knicks coach had reached a fifth season at the helm since Jeff Van Gundy before Thibodeau embarked on this campaign. At the time of the search, the Knicks were reeling from a 21-win season and had not reached the playoffs since 2013.

Tom Thibodeau
Nov 17, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Under Thibodeau's watch, New York basketball has found its footing, winning a playoff round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-2000. The Knicks also have the fifth-best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference since Thibodeau took over.

Part of Thibodeau's success, ironically enough, partly stems from the work of Calipari's proteges: Kentucky alum Karl-Anthony Towns currently leads the way for the Knicks and other former Wildcats from Calipari's storied tenure include Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Home/News