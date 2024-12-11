Former Knicks Coaching Candidate Backs Tom Thibodeau
For 40 minutes, John Calipari is set to walk the path that New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau paved.
Prior to the Arkansas Razorbacks win over No. 14 Michigan, Calipari spoke with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post and touched upon his fleeting connection to the Knicks job: the longtime college basketball boss was reportedly in consideration for the role of lead New Yorker in 2020 but, despite his connections to team leaders Leon Rose and William Wesley, but was passed over in favor of Thibodeau, who has been stationed in Manhattan ever since.
Though he missed out on working with "family," Calipari believes that Thibodeau was the right man for the job.
'They picked the right coach, an absolute grinder, a truth teller that understands players and defenses and schemes and putting players in the right situation," Calipari told Bondy. "I just think he’s doing an unbelievable job. I really do. He’s taken over the New York Knicks and he’s getting it done. That ain’t easy.”
With the Knicks' job taken, Calipari remained at the University of Kentucky for the next four seasons before Fayetteville came calling. Calipari previously served as the head coach of the New Jersey Nets, amassing a 72-112 mark in two-plus tours.
To Calipari's point, no Knicks coach had reached a fifth season at the helm since Jeff Van Gundy before Thibodeau embarked on this campaign. At the time of the search, the Knicks were reeling from a 21-win season and had not reached the playoffs since 2013.
Under Thibodeau's watch, New York basketball has found its footing, winning a playoff round in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-2000. The Knicks also have the fifth-best winning percentage in the Eastern Conference since Thibodeau took over.
Part of Thibodeau's success, ironically enough, partly stems from the work of Calipari's proteges: Kentucky alum Karl-Anthony Towns currently leads the way for the Knicks and other former Wildcats from Calipari's storied tenure include Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!