Knicks Latest Signing Helps Overlooked Issue
One NBA analyst appears to view Marcus Morris' Exhibit 9 contract with the New York Knicks as a de facto senior discount.
Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports and SiriusXM pondered whether the Knicks had enough experience during a Monday conversation with fellow analyst Rick Kamla, citing the lack of "old dudes" currently stationed in Manhattan.
"If you look at this Knicks roster, there's only one player on the roster with 10 years of experience and that's Julius Randle," Goodwill said. "The (Donte) DiVincenzos, the Josh Harts, those guys are in year six and seven. Jalen Brunson's in year seven. You're not looking at a team that has a bunch of old dudes."
That's why Goodwill was enthused by the signing of Morris, who previously partook in 43 games with the Knicks during the 2019-20 season. Should Morris secure a roster spot, he would embark upon his 14th NBA season since entering the Association as the 14th pick of the 2011 draft.
Morris turned 35 earlier this month and is the oldest player currently stationed on the Knicks' roster, just over five full years ahead of Cameron Payne. Despite his age, Goodwill says that Morris could quietly fill the frontcourt depth the Knicks have sought since Isaiah Hartenstein chased a big contract in Oklahoma City.
"Marcus Morris Sr. at 35 years old, that's why he's on an Exhibit (9) deal," Goodwill said. "That's why he's on a training camp deal, is because he's old. If you're looking for a backup center, Marcus Morris is 6-8. I know we play small ball in the NBA now but you still need to have size on your back line."
In his brief tenure with the Knicks, Morris was the team's leading scorer at 19.6 points a game but also averaged 5.4 rebounds, which would've been his second-best output in a full season behind the 6.1 he had with the Boston Celtics in 2018-19. Morris spent most of his last season with Philadelphia and Cleveland as a power forward and could be well-poised to reprise that role on the Knicks' depth chart.
