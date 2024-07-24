All Knicks

Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Addresses Jalen Brunson Contract

Jalen Brunson turned away a lot of money from the New York Knicks, and Carmelo Anthony has something to say about it.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA world is still in shock after the New York Knicks signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $156 million extension that saw the All-Star guard turn down about $113 million had he just waited one more year to sign the deal.

The deal has changed the way the NBA gives money to its superstars as the contract extension is one of the most selfless in league history.

Former Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony appeared on Podcast P with Paul George to talk about the deal.

"Listen, you can't make $113 million off the court," Anthony said on the podcast. "People is busting their ass out there and isn't make $113 million off the court. I'm talking about people who's been off the court or off the field for years and years, who are the biggest stars out there, they're not making $100 [million] off the court. So that right there is different.

"[Brunson] is making something. He should be making something. $113 [million], to make that up on the backend, is crazy."

When Brunson signed the extension, he arguably became the most well-liked athlete in the biggest city on earth. That should earn him some brownie points with the fanbase and with brands across the world. However, Anthony is right, it would be hard to make up that difference in endorsements alone.

But this deal has never been about the money, and Brunson's career and desire to play basketball has also never been about that. By turning away that much money, Brunson proved that all he wants to do is win.

He has the money. He signed two $100+ million contracts in the past two years and he is one of the richest people in the NBA even after turning down all of that money. He could be richer, but that is not his why behind playing basketball.

His why is to win, and this new contract allows him to have a better chance of doing that with the Knicks sometime over the next six years.

