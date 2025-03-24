Knicks Lose Key Guard for Second Straight Game
Deuce is going to miss his second straight New York Knicks game.
The Knicks announced on Monday that Miles "Deuce" McBride will once again sit out due to a groin contusion when they face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). In addition to McBride, Mitchell Robinson (foot) will be questionable.
McBride had stepped into the Knicks' starting lineup while Jalen Brunson recovers from his own ankle ailment.
His continued absence will likely lead to more opportunities for both Cameron Payne and Tyler Kolek, each of whom came up big in the Knicks' Saturday night win over the Washington Wizards. Payne got the start and posted 10 first period points while Kolek dished out eight assists, the most for a Knicks rookie since McBride himself posted nine in a December 2021 match.
The Knicks (44-26) continue to deal with management of Robinson, who is back on the floor after missing the first 58 games of the year with ankle woes that carried over from last year. Robinson posted consecutive double-doubles last week but sat out of Thursday's loss to Charlotte, the latter half of a back-to-back set. The Knicks have four back-to-backs left on their schedule, including one this week when the Los Angeles Clippers follow the Mavericks on Wednesday.
