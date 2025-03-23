Knicks Could Lose Key Guard for Next Game
Some of the New York Knicks' reserves may have to go the extra mile for Miles.
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, it's "unlikely" that Miles "Deuce" McBride will play in the Knicks' Tuesday tilt against the Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) due to a groin contusion. McBride previously sat out of Saturday's win over Washington and SiriusXM NBA Radio host CP "The Franchise" hinted that McBride could miss multiple games with the ailment.
Normally standing as the Knicks' undisputed sixth man, McBride has stepped into the Knicks' starting lineup in place of injured captain Jalen Brunson, who is at least one week away from returning after enduring an ankle injury on March 4. McBride was listed as questionable on each of the last two injury report and was a late scratch from Saturday's game.
In seven starts sans Brunson, McBride averaged 12.6 points (on 40 percent from three-point range), 5.1 assists, and 1.3 steals.
If McBride is indeed forced to sit, the Cameron Payne/Tyler Kolek show will likely continue: Payne got the starting nod and immediately vindicated the decision by putting up 10 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the opening period alone. Payne finished with 13 in his second start of the season.
Kolek, on the other hand, took advantage of his first extended NBA opportunity since January, dishing out eight assists, the most a Knicks rookie has had in a since game since McBride had nine in December 2021. Most of that output helped Mikal Bridges score 20 points in the second quarter en route to New York building a massive lead that summitted at 33.
The Knicks (44-26) have three games this week, hosting Dallas and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively before going to Milwaukee on Friday.
