Wizards Star Fined For Flop vs. Knicks
Washington Wizards star Jordan Poole made $2,000 disappear against the New York Knicks.
The NBA announced on Sunday that Poole would be fined that amount for a flop in the visit to Madison Square Garden the night prior. It's the first flopping fine of Poole's career.
The incident in question occurred with just under four minutes to go in Saturday's game, which the Knicks took by a 122-103 final.
With the Knicks up by 14, Poole missed a driving double that was rebounded by Karl-Anthony Towns. As Towns palmed the ball after he got the rebound, his elbow breezed by the defending Poole, who fell to the Madison Square Garden hardwood despite the lack of contact. To add insult to financial injury, Poole was charged with a personal foul as the ball went back the other way, where Towns sank a three-pointer that led to a Washington timeout that more or less signaled the end of the game..
Poole's flop was perhaps a blemish on an otherwise respectable night for the eliminated Wizards (15-55): despite entering with the league's worst record, Washington whittled the Knicks' 33-point lead all the way down to four before metropolitan sanity prevailed.
Poole led the lottery-bound Wizards with 25 points in defeat, which included a show-stopping three-pointer that saw him cross up Cameron Payne. Unfortunately for Poole, he lost a team-worst five turnovers in defeat and was a mere 1-of-3 in the fourth quarter. Poole is Washington's leading scorer at 20.5 points per game.
Despite Poole's penalty, Sunday wasn't a total loss for the Wizards: the Association rescinded a technical foul called against rookie Bub Carrington in the third quarter.
Playing out the stretch, Washington will attempt to keep playing spoiler on Monday when they face the Toronto Raptors (7 p.m. ET, Monumental Sports Network).
