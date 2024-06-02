Bulls Lower 'Price' on Potential Knicks Trade Target
The New York Knicks will likely look for a slam dunk of a deal to propel them forward on the NBA playoff bracket. Ironically enough, the asking price for a jam master has reportedly gotten a little less steep.
Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Chicago Bulls have reportedly lowered their relative standards when it comes to a trade for Zach LaVine, who stands as one of their most attractive assets. LaVine has lingered on the Knicks' rumor radar and reports of softened relations with his representation, Rich Paul's Kultch Sports Group, could help push such a union in the right direction.
"I do get the sense both sides are motivated to make something work this offseason," Williams said in a query from a fan in a mailbag. "I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before."
"More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was---All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both---and my sense is that it has dropped significantly."
A two-time All-Star and Slam Dunk Contest champion, LaVine figures to be on the move as the meandering Bulls (fresh off consecutive exits in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament) seek a more established path forward. A foot injury limited LaVine to just 25 games last season but he averaged 19.5 points and a career-best 5.2 rebounds before his departure.
The Knicks have often been reluctant to include high-profile assets in their wheeling and dealing: the most painful name loss was likely Sixth Man Immanuel Quickley, who was included in the deal that brought OG Anunoby to Manhattan last December. New York reportedly kept young projects like RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes away from negotiations for then-Utah star Donovan Mitchell during the summer of 2022. Both have since been traded.
When it comes to such deals, all eyes will fix upon the Knicks' expansive draft pick cabinet, one that includes two first-round choices in the selections coming later this month. The Knicks have been remarkably and admirably patient in their quest to climb the Eastern Conference standings. But if LaVine's price has truly gone down, that might create a situation where they'll face an offer they can't refuse, even with LaVine's troubling medical developments.
