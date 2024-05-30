All Knicks

Knicks Forward Named Dream Candidate for Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies could look at the New York Knicks to find their big free agent signee.

Feb 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) dunks in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have a few free agents that should receive interest from other teams around the league.

Among those players is Precious Achiuwa, who is a restricted free agent this offseason. This means that the Knicks will have the opportunity to match any offer he signs from anywhere else in the league.

A team that could sign him, according to Bleacher Report, is the Memphis Grizzlies, who need some frontcourt help.

"The Grizzlies ranked 25th in rebounding perentage this past season (48.8 percent) and could use some more muscle in the middle after shipping Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets ahead of the trade deadline this past February," Bleacher Report writes. "Precious Achiuwa had a strong run with the New York Knicks following his trade from the Toronto Raptors, including averages of 12.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent overall in his 18 starts."

Achiuwa could be one of the most underrated free agents in the league, and there's no guarantee that the Knicks would match an offer from the Grizzlies or any other team in the league.

The Knicks would want Achiuwa to come back after a strong first season in New York, but the team will prioritize OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein before him. If they dole out too much money for those two players, it may mean that Achiuwa could sign a contract that ends up being out of New York's price range.

That's why teams like the Grizzlies who could be interested in Achiuwa should be aggressive from the start in trying to sign him.

