Julius Randle Sounds Off on Knicks Future
If it's up to Julius Randle, he's not leaving the New York Knicks.
Randle stopped short of going full "Wolf of Wall Street" but addressed rumors about his future during an appearance at the Empire State Building on Friday. The future of No. 30 seems ready to stand as a recurring metropolitan talking point this season but Randle has no visible interest of moving on.
"I’ve always said from the very beginning I would love to be here in New York and I would love to continue to add on to what the guys did in the playoffs,” Randle said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "I feel like that was my ... biggest personal goal, or I’d say team goal in a sense, was when I got here is to be able to build and compete and to be at the point where we’re at now, where it’s an actual possibility (to win a championship)."
Randle recently wrapped his fifth season in New York, one cut short by a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined since January. While Randle ailments have affected each of the Knicks' last two playoff runs, there's no denying his impact on metropolitan hardwood fortunes: the Knicks won 21 games when Randle joined the team in 2019-20 but have reached the playoff in three of the last four seasons, winning at least one round in each of the last couple.
Randle is due for a nine-figure extension on his current contract, one that could either lengthen or end his metropolitan career. But the three-time All-Star claims he hasn't even thought about it, as he's going into this offseason focused purely on his recovery (which, according to Steve Popper of Newsday, has "been great") under the assumption he'll be joining a replenished Knicks group getting back several other injured contributors.
"That’s what my focus is, doing whatever I can to make sure I get healthy and get back and make sure I’m ready whenever we start playing again and contribute to winning, Randle said, per Bondy. "That’s really all my focus is and that stuff always in my career has taken care of itself.”
Randle and his wife Kendra were at the famed New York City landmark in association with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which received a $10,000 donation from the NBA when the Knics star took home January's Community Assist Award.
Making metropolitan contributions on and off the floor has only further endeared Julius and Kendra to New York.
“I’ve done stuff within cancer research before, with children,” Randle said. “My wife, this is an organization that’s obviously near and dear to her, with her family as well She’s done things with Memorial Sloan Kettering. When the opportunity came to represent them and be able to help out and bring more notice and recognition to it, of course, I couldn’t pass on it.”
