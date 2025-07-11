Knicks Making Smart Free Agency Moves
The New York Knicks have needed to make improvements from last year's team that fell just short of reaching the NBA Finals.
The Knicks are in the middle of their contender window, so maximizing their potential to ensure that they are playing to the best of their abilities is important. That's why the team signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to one-year deals.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn graded the Knicks offseason and gave them a "B" for their moves so far.
"We judge teams by the resources realistically at their disposal. The Knicks didn't have much to work with, but all things considered, they've done well," Quinn wrote.
"Jordan Clarkson for the minimum? Sure. Who doesn't want a spare bench scorer. Getting Guerschon Yabusele was a win in itself. Having a backup who can play both center when Mitchell Robinson is hurt and power forward when he's healthy is uniquely valuable here, and the Knicks got him to take a bit less than the taxpayer mid-level exception so they could squeeze in another veteran's minimum contract. That's good negotiating."
The Knicks shouldn't be done. They could use another point guard to work behind Jalen Brunson since both Cam Payne and Delon Wright remain free agents. Tyler Kolek is on the roster and he should get more playing time in his second season, but the Knicks need more depth in order to compete.
This means the Knicks should also target another wing in free agency at some point down the line. A player like Landry Shamet could return, but there are a few others that are probably on New York's radar.
Any player the Knicks add from here on out should be someone either previously connected to the team, or a player with championship experience who can help New York get back to where they want to be.
