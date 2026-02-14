Handing Out Knicks' Midseason Report Cards

Even though the New York Knicks have played 55 of their 82 games, the All-Star break traditionally marks the proverbial halfway point of the season.

That means it's time to dish out midterm grades for all 19 players who have worn the team's uniform this season.

Jalen Brunson: A

50 GP, 34.6. MPG, 27.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.1 APG, 37.4 3P%

The captain is once again an All-Star, has upped his defense in recent games and New York is blessed to have him. He could do a better job at times, though, of steering the group towards more ball movement.

Mitchell Robinson: A-

39 GP, 19.6. MPG, 5.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.0 APG, 40.8 FT** %

The forever Knick has missed a few games due to his injury management program, but he’s a game changer when he’s on the court and is in the best shape we’ve seen since his early freak-of-nature days.

Miles McBride: A-

35 GP, 38.0 MPG, 12.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.8 APG, 42.0 3P%

“Deuce” underwent surgery for a core muscle injury last week and will be out for six-to-eight weeks. He will possibly miss the rest of the season and it's a big blow. The two-way guard has been great on both sides of the ball and is on the biggest bargain contract in the NBA.

Josh Hart: B+

43 GP, 30.6. MPG, 12.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.2 APG, 40.7 3P%

Like a Swiss army knife, Hart does it all and continues to show why he’s been the heart and soul of this group since coming over from Portland three years ago. Despite having a heavily bandaged ring finger on his shooting hand, the 9-year pro is making teams pay for leaving him open.

Landry Shamet: B+

30 GP, 21.9. MPG, 9.6 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 42.2 3P%

Despite missing 25 games with a flare up in his already damaged right shoulder, the sharpshooting guard hasn't missed a beat and been a key cog off the bench.

Mohamed Diawara: B+

45 GP, 7.1 MPG, 2.7 PPG, 1.2 RPG, 0.5 APG, 41.3 3P%

The 20-year-old Frenchman appeared at the very best to be a two-way guy who would spend all season in the G-League with Westchester. Nobody could’ve predicted the gangly kid who sparked intrigue during Summer League would be sopping up important minutes and shooting with this kind of efficiency.

OG Anunoby: B

41 GP, 33.0 MPG, 16.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 37.0 3P%

We’ve seen the six-foot-seven menace wreck games with his defensive ability. He does goes MIA on occasion and plays so hard on both ends that he's sometimes visibly exhausted. When he's at his best, the Knicks are at their best.

Mikal Bridges: B-

55 GP, 34.5 MPG, 15.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.1 APG, 38.6 3P%

The NBA’s iron man has had his moments of invisibility, but availability is the best ability and nobody is better in the sport in that regard.

Tyler Kolek: B-

48 GP, 13.3. MPG, 4.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 2.9 APG, 36.4 3P%

The sophomore point guard has played some important minutes, even though he’s been in and out of the rotation. He saw the court for less than 300 minutes under coach Tom Thibodeau, so what we've seen has been promising.

Kevin McCullar (Two Way): B-

16 GP, 7.7 MPG, 2.1 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 1.2 APG, 35.3 3P%

The oft-injured youngster is healthy and showing in limited stretches that he has the skillset to have a long career in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns: C

51 GP, 31.3 MPG, 19.8 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 2.9 APG, 35.1 3P%

Towns earned his sixth All-Star nod in spite of his down season. He’s been slow to adapting to Brown’s system, has been plagued by foul troubles and many of his shooting numbers are career lows. He's played his part of late, but he can offer more.

Ariel Hukporti: C

39 GP, 9.3 MPG, 2.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 0.5 APG, 25.0 3P%

The 58th pick of the 2024 draft is no more than an insurance big man in the present. He's working on adding a 3-pointer to his arsenal and is far from a finished project.

Jordan Clarkson: C-

51 GP, 18.9 MPG, 9.1 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 33.3 3P%

The team’s elder statesman is no longer an efficient enough scorer to justify playing. He’s also a nightmare defensively despite actually showing effort, to his credit. The 33-year old is back in the rotation with McBride on the shelf.

Guerschon Yabusele: D-

41 GP, 8.9 MPG, 2.7 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 0.4 APG, 29.4 3P%

One of the worst Knicks in recent history. Doesn’t get an F, however, thanks to his parting gift of removing the player option on his contract and allowing the Knicks to flip him without attaching assets.

Jose Alvarado: Incomplete

3 GP, 20.7 MPG, 12.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.8 APG, 43.4 FG%, 42.0 3P%

In just his third game in orange and blue, the New York native set records in the Knicks 49-point beatdown of Philadelphia and had fans chanting his name on the road, no less.

Pacome Dadiet: Incomplete

20 GP, 3.4 MPG, 0.7 PPG, 0.7 RPG, 0.5 APG, 23.1 FG%, 12.5 3P%

The 20-year-old Frenchman hasn’t shown any promising signs with the big club. He has, however, played well with Westchester and the Knicks are seemingly trying to see his developmental curve all the way through.

Trey Jemison (Two-Way): Incomplete

10 GP, 5.7 MPG, 0.9 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 0.2 APG, 58.1 FG%, -- 3P%

The big-man has been thrown into the fire a few times and showed he can hang in NBA minutes. He's spent the majority of the year in the G-League.

Dillon Jones (Two-Way): Incomplete

4 GP, 5.3 MPG, 1.8 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 0.8 APG, 20.0 FG%, 33.3 3P%

The Knicks recently took a flier on Jones, who was the 26th pick of last year's draft.

Tosan Evbuomwan (Two-Way): Incomplete

5 GP, 1.6 MPG, 0.0 PPG, 0.4 RPG, 0.0 APG, -- FG%, -- 3P%

The Princeton product will be an interesting trivia answer one day.