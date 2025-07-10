NBA Draft Prospect Drawing Knicks Comparisons
The New York Knicks and the rest of the league just participated in the 2025 NBA Draft, but there are people that are already looking forward to next year.
Top prospects are preparing for their final season before entering the toughest basketball league in the world.
One of those players is Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who was compared to new Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele by HoopsHype contributor Cyro Asseo de Choch.
"Lendeborg, who withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft after being a potential first-round pick, can do a bit of everything," Asseo wrote.
"He helps initiate fast breaks, makes plays on the move, and scores from all over the court while snagging rebounds and switching on defense. If he can tighten up his jumper and make cleaner decisions, he might fit the mold of a versatile two-way frontcourt player like Guerschon Yabusele at the next level."
Lendeborg, 22, played three years at Arizona Western before a pair of seasons at UAB. During his time in Birmingham, Lendeborg was the two-time AAC Defensive Player of the Year, proving to be a force both in the paint and on the perimeter.
Lendeborg had some NBA hype, but he opted to stay in college and transfer to Michigan for his final collegiate season. His hope is that he will shine on a brighter stage in Ann Arbor before getting an opportunity to showcase his talent in the NBA.
The Knicks could be interested in Lendeborg if he shares a lot of traits with Yabusele, who they signed to a one-year deal earlier this month.
Yabusele is a defensive-minded forward that can play multiple positions, making him a valuable part of the Knicks' plans for the upcoming season.
If he doesn't sign with the Knicks after the 2025-26 campaign, perhaps Lendeborg could be his replacement.
