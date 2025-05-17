Knicks May Have Ended Celtics' Elite Run
The New York Knicks are booking the Boston Celtics a flight to Cancun after beating them in Game 6 of the second round of the playoffs.
It's an early exit for the Celtics, who have been to the Eastern Conference Finals or better in four of the last five seasons.
The Athletic insider Jay King believes the Celtics could be on the verge of breaking up the roster after the Knicks' historic win.
"Wow. That got ugly for the Celtics early and only got worse. Now, with Tatum injured and the hopes of back-to-back championships gone, the franchise will enter a summer of uncertainty," King wrote.
"Brad Stevens was going to need to consider significant changes anyway, thanks to the harsh realities of the Celtics’ financial situation. With Tatum set to miss extended time next season, Stevens could explore a more major overhaul. Even before Tatum’s injury, the Celtics were looking at a 3-1 series deficit after collapsing in three second halves of this series.
"It was shaping up to be a stunning series loss for Boston anyway, and it turned into a franchise-altering series when Tatum tore his Achilles near the end of Game 4. The Celtics roster could look very different by the time Tatum returns to the court. Especially after a series like that."
The Celtics have been a thorn in the Knicks' side for a long time, especially after sweeping them in four regular season meetings. However, the series proved that there is a new dawn in the Eastern Conference, and it's time for the Knicks to step forward and claim what is theirs.
The Celtics will still be a threat to them in the future, but the Knicks now know they can be the top dog instead.
