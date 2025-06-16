Knicks May Have Made Mistake With RJ Barrett
The New York Knicks selected RJ Barrett out of Duke with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Barrett was viewed as one of the best prospects in college basketball at the time of his entrance into the league.
However, HoopsHype has him at No. 6 in their 2019 re-draft exercise.
"Some of the pre-draft weaknesses that would get brought up about RJ Barrett wound up becoming true," HoopsHype wrote.
"That’s not to say he hasn’t been a very good player since arriving in the NBA, but his poor finishing near the rim and his inconsistent outside shooting have prevented him from making the turn from good to great. Still, Barrett hasn’t been a bust by any means, and he’s made a lot of money in his career, so there’s no way he can be labeled a disappointment. He’s just been surpassed by some players in his draft class."
Barrett has carved out a decent career, but the Knicks opted to trade him to his hometown Toronto Raptors during the 2023-24 campaign for OG Anunoby.
The players selected ahead of Barrett were Ja Morant, the No. 2 overall pick who was taken by the Memphis Grizzlies, Darius Garland, the No. 5 overall pick who has become an All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Zion Williamson, the top selection, Tyler Herro, one of the focal points of the Miami Heat's roster, and Jordan Poole, who went No. 28 overall to the Golden State Warriors.
Barrett wasn't a bad pick for the Knicks, but Garland, Herro or Poole may have been better picks.
Even if Barrett didn't pan out for the Knicks in the end, it may have worked out for the best. If the Knicks got one of those players instead of Barrett, they may not have signed Jalen Brunson in 2022.
In the end, it worked out how it was intended to.
