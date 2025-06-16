All Knicks

Knicks May Have Made Mistake With RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett was the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks selected RJ Barrett out of Duke with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Barrett was viewed as one of the best prospects in college basketball at the time of his entrance into the league.

However, HoopsHype has him at No. 6 in their 2019 re-draft exercise.

"Some of the pre-draft weaknesses that would get brought up about RJ Barrett wound up becoming true," HoopsHype wrote.

"That’s not to say he hasn’t been a very good player since arriving in the NBA, but his poor finishing near the rim and his inconsistent outside shooting have prevented him from making the turn from good to great. Still, Barrett hasn’t been a bust by any means, and he’s made a lot of money in his career, so there’s no way he can be labeled a disappointment. He’s just been surpassed by some players in his draft class."

Barrett has carved out a decent career, but the Knicks opted to trade him to his hometown Toronto Raptors during the 2023-24 campaign for OG Anunoby.

The players selected ahead of Barrett were Ja Morant, the No. 2 overall pick who was taken by the Memphis Grizzlies, Darius Garland, the No. 5 overall pick who has become an All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Zion Williamson, the top selection, Tyler Herro, one of the focal points of the Miami Heat's roster, and Jordan Poole, who went No. 28 overall to the Golden State Warriors.

Barrett wasn't a bad pick for the Knicks, but Garland, Herro or Poole may have been better picks.

Even if Barrett didn't pan out for the Knicks in the end, it may have worked out for the best. If the Knicks got one of those players instead of Barrett, they may not have signed Jalen Brunson in 2022.

In the end, it worked out how it was intended to.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News