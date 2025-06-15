Knicks Coaching Target Lands Extension
As if their rejection wasn’t firm enough, the Chicago Bulls perhaps officially charged at the idea of the New York Knicks hiring their head coach Billy Donovan.
Per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bulls are “in the process” of generating an extension for Donovan, who was one of several current coaches the Knicks sought to interview for their own vacancy.
“The Knicks' request to speak to Billy Donovan was denied and that appears to have helped spark a new Bulls deal,” Stein noted. “Donovan's previous extension, said to have one year remaining, was secured entering 2022-23 but not immediately announced until late November of that season.”
Donovan, a Long Island native who won two collegiate national championships with the Florida Gators, recently wrapped up his fifth season in Chicago. The former Providence star reunited with his college head coach Rick Pitino in Manhattan, playing 44 games with the Knicks during the 1987-88 season.
This time around, the Bulls placed ninth on the Eastern Conference leaderboard this season and fell to the Miami Heat in the Play-In round. Donovan has reached the playoffs once with the Bulls, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022’s opening round. By reaching a sixth season, Donovan becomes the third-longest tenured coach in Bills franchise history, behind only Phil Jackson and Dick Motta.
With Donovan apparently done for, the Knicks’ coaching search continues. New York reportedly has interviews lined up with Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins while further reports dictate that they might still pursue current Dallas Mavericks boss Jason Kidd.
