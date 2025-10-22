What Lineups Should Knicks Fans Expect in Shorthanded Opener?
The New York Knicks have made a slew of lineup-related announcements leading up to this evening's regular season debut and home opener, a high-leverage matchup against some of their only real Eastern Conference competition in the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Among the inactives are Mitchell Robinson, Josh Hart and, most recently and notably, Karl-Anthony Towns. That takes out a major chunk of the starting lineup, forcing new head coach Mike Brown to turn to some more creative lineup options in his first spin as the Knicks' shot-caller.
Towns is the most major loss of the bunch, with the 5x All-Star coming off of an All NBA Third-Team selection in last year's Knicks debut. He's the squad's best volume 3-point shooter, where he was expected to open the floor up enough for fellow big man Robinson. The rim-protecter and rebounder was looking to return the favor to KAT in a season full of versatile defense, but he, too, will have to watch his team perform from the pine.
That shouldn't be a surprise to many fans, as frustrating as it can be to see the team's most regularly-absent rotation piece already missing time. This is the same player who only saw action in 17 regular season games last season, but his injury concerns are heavily factoring into the Knicks' decision to take the cautious route in managing Robinson, prioritizing his playoff availability above all else.
Hart's usually an iron man himself, but he'll join the big men in street clothes. He and Robinson were seen as the two finalists to take New York's fifth starting gig, leaving Brown to fill two recently-opened holes in Towns' absence.
Young players could see more time
Expect to see a lot more Ariel Hukporti than anyone would have bargained for on opening night, with whispers of the rising sophomore's increased inclusion into the main rotation swirling since training camp. He's a Robinson-lite archetype, regularly fighting for boards and holding his own as a deterrent at the rack. New York's starting group was already looking defense-needy, and though he can't match Robinson's versatility around the perimeter, he's good at being big and using his size to his advantage.
He or Guerschon Yabusele each make for realistic bets to start at the five, even though the older frenchmen lacks Hukporti's raw physical profile. He's more of a Towns-based replacement, flourishing as one of the most productive shooting forwards last season, but certainly wouldn't fill that aforementioned need for defense.
Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges still look likely to occupy the point guard and starting wing spots, but it's up to Brown as to whether he wants to plug that final hole with another guard or that double-big look. Miles McBride should probably get the nod, having already proven that he can handle heavy minutes in running with the starters as a release-valve shooter and capable two-way presence in starting at the two.
And if those key reserves are suddenly bumped up to fill priority roles, Brown will, in all likelihood, give some of his deeper-cuts chances to show their readiness to come in and contribute. Third-string point guard Tyler Kolek, big wing shooter Pacome Dadiet and versatile athlete Mohamed Diawara all have realistic chances at making appearances tonight, where they'll try to help ward off the Cavs in front of the eager Madison Square Garden crowd.
