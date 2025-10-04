Knicks Can Change Big Man Room With New Veteran
The New York Knicks, for the first time in many years, entered the window to add players to this upcoming season's roster with the intention of holding the line and avoiding the league-altering blockbuster they've fallen victim to in the past.
Whether they succeed in making that big splash or fall flat on their face in accidentally exposing how far New York's fallen as a marquee destination, the Knicks have fallen victim to an erratic team-building philosophy more consistently than most of thier neighbors since the start of the 21st century, and that's what made their approach this past summer so memorable.
With all the momentum in the world after last season's Eastern Conference Finals appearance, they finished day one of free agency with just one transaction announced, and that was by design. Guerschon Yabusele, a backup forward on the underwhelming Philadelphia 76ers who was more notable as a comeback story than as a high-level contributing NBA player, was all the Knicks walked away with after the first night of possible moves.
That patience may go on to serve the Knicks well, with the rightfully-inspiring story of Yabusele overshadowing just how good he actually was in his first season back in the association. After five years of overseas ball, the French big had fully equipped the 3-ball in rebuilding game, making him something of a rarity as a girthy power forward with real stretch scoring potential while offering promising effort and IQ at his size.
He was a rare bright spot in an otherwise-sad 2024-25 Philadelphia 76ers situation, averaging 11 points per game on over 50% shooting from the field, 61.6% true shooting and 38% from 3-point distance on about four tries a game. While various teammates were in and out of the Philadelphia lineup with their various injuries, he was a constant producer in whatever role the team required.
He'll slot in comfortably behind bona fide centers Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson in the depth chart, a bench role that gets much easier to envision if both of those seven-footers start together like Knicks head coach Mike Brown seems to be considering.
Yabusele, who dwells around the perimeter as much as any functional stretch-big, makes for a formidable frontcourt mate next to Towns, who opens the door for a five-out offense without losing a lick of size. He can also hypothetically play the four next to Robinson, too, who can defend well enough to cover up for Yabusele while the Frenchman intimidates the defense with his jumper.
Even in a rotation with more competition than what he was surrounded with during his one-and-done Sixers stint, Yabusele remains a likely candidate to return to a double-figure scoring average as yet another reserve shooter to throw into Brown's rotations. The Knicks needed supporting help with versatility, shooting and experience, and they got one of the best options on the market.
