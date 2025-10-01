Knicks Wing Must Win Back Starting Role
The New York Knicks' preseason rapidly approaches, as they're set to commence their first organized team-wide games later this week in Abu Dhabi. Even after several days of the complete roster practicing together under new coach Mike Brown's watch, one major lineup-related question continues hanging in the air.
Josh Hart's long-held spot as the Knicks' first-string 2-guard was thrown into doubt deep into the team's most recent playoff run, when the 77-game starter was suddenly held back from his usual spot in favor of Mitchell Robinson. The double-big look of the reserve center alongside Karl-Anthony Towns fortified the Knicks' defense in a tight spot, a department in which Hart had once been the Knicks' most valuable.
After several months of offseason speculation, a coaching change and even more depth added to New York's once-skimpy lineup, and Hart's case for making his victorious return to the starting-five hasn't budged.
A lot of his reputation's slippage has arrived in tandem with Robinson's momentum, with the center's impact on the game passing the eye test with flying colors. His ability to slide into a true anchor role on defense alleviates some of Towns' weaknesses as a course-corrector, showing off his versatility all playoffs long with his surprisingly-agile switchability and penchant for buying the Knicks second-chance opportunities as a highly-disruptive offensive rebounder.
Hart's bought plenty of acclaim in the past with his own hustle, as he set career-highs in both offensive (2.1) and defensive rebounds (7.5) this past season. Those unquestionably factor into what Hart referred to as his best season yet, but some of his unique skillset lost some value in the postseason.
The guard's lack of a consistent jumpshot has sustained as a noteworthy ding against Hart, with his 33.3% 3-point hit rate sitting right around his general success percentage over his two and a half years in New York. Robinson's even less of a spacer than Hart, who's at least willing to fire away several times a game, but if there's anyone who can get away with the lack of a shooting threat, it's the seven-footer benefitting from one of the best scoring centers of all time at his side.
Hart deserves credit for his taking advantage of the hand he was dealt, with former coach Tom Thibodeau welcoming Hart's second-to-none motor in allowing his wing to lead the league in minutes at 37.6 a night. He averaged 13.6 points per game, the most he ever has in a season spent entirely with one NBA team, and his 61.1% true shooting was a significant tick above his previous season.
But now that Brown is in town with a revamped bench, Hart has much more to prove as a winning piece.
These Knicks, now armed with a few hired bench guns in Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele and various new veteran guards, won't need him to grind out the minutes like he once did, especially as the Knicks sit well above the unimpressive crop of talent surrounding them out east, and their near-31-year-old hustler's status remains the biggest storyline to watch entering October.
