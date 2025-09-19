Knicks' Mikal Bridges Could Make Huge Strides
Mikal Bridges is going into his second season with the New York Knicks and he hopes to make it better than the first.
Bridges had flashes of brilliance with the Knicks in his first season with the team, but he never was able to reach his full potential. Bleacher Report writer Mo Dakhil anticipates a breakout performance from Bridges.
"The New York Knicks traded FIVE first-round picks for Mikal Bridges last season with the notion that he would be the missing piece for a Finals run. That did not pan out; he never looked comfortable in Tom Thibodeau's system, especially with his 37 minutes a game," Dakhil wrote.
"It was always clear that Bridges' role would change after being the number one option in Brooklyn, so it is not a surprise his numbers dipped. What was unexpected was his three-point percentage taking a dip. He went from shooting 37.2 percent from three during the 23-24 season to shooting 35.4 percent last season."
With Thibodeau out and Mike Brown in as head coach, the hope is that Bridges will be able to ingratiate himself more in the offense.
"Thibodeau did not do a good job incorporating Bridges into the offense or featuring him when Jalen Brunson went to the bench, as rare as that was. That should change under new coach Mike Brown, who should be more willing to incorporate Bridges into the offense," Dakhil wrote.
"With the starters, Bridges is the third or fourth option, but if the Knicks turn the keys over to him when Brunson goes to the bench, it will be a big Bridges year in New York."
Bridges taking another step in the right direction could make the Knicks even more of a threat going into the season, so New York should want to try and unlock him as a secondary scorer to Brunson.
Bridges was able to shock the basketball world during his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets with how effective he was as a No. 1 option, so the Knicks should give him more of a chance in the offense this season.
