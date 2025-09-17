Knicks Waive Two in Camp Roster Update
The New York Knicks bid adieu to two to cap off a day of transactions.
Having officially added several names to their training camp roster, the Knicks announced the waiving of Dink Pate and Bryson Warren. The young duo was part of the non-guaranteed contingent that appeared on the ledger throughout the day.
Despite their departures, Pate and Warren will likely resurface with the Knicks' G League club in Westchester, which acquired both of their returning player rights from Mexico City and Sioux Falls respectively. Pate recently appeared on New York's Summer League squad in Las Vegas, where Warren repped the Miami Heat.
With the waiving of Pate and Warren official, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post offered an updated look at who has a guaranteed contract on the Knicks' roster and who will be fighting for his metropolitan fate come training camp.
As it stands, the Knicks essentially have five names — Malcolm Brogdon, Alex Len, Garrison Mathews, Matt Ryan, and Landry Shamet — on non-guaranteed contracts duking it out for one veteran's roster spot. A trade of a guaranteed contract, however, could well be staged in the dwindling stages of the offseason. If that were to come to pass, 2024 draft picks Pacome Dadiet and/or Tyler Kolek might go up for grabs, despite their respective youthful upsides.
Additionally, Mohammad Diawara, the Knicks' most recent draft pick (chosen 51st overall in June) is also on a non-guaranteed deal but Ian Begley of SNY noted that New York plans to sign him to a rookie free agent deal after camp/the preseason so as to stay under the second salary apron.
Of note, the Knicks have also bestowed their three two-way deals to Tosan Evbuomwan, Trey Jemison III, and Kevin McCullar Jr. The latter is a returning Knick after he was one of three rookie draft choices in the second round. Evbuomwan and Jemison, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers respectively, were signed this week.
All that and more, of course, is set to back up a retained starting five that guided New York to its first Eastern Conference Finals showing in a quarter-century.
