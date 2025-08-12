Knicks Coach May Already Be on Hot Seat
New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is under a lot of pressure as the team's new head coach.
He's inheriting a team that was six wins away from winning the NBA Finals, so he doesn't have much room for improvement. That's why The Athletic insider James Edwards III thinks Brown's job could be in jeopardy if he doesn't keep the Knicks in the championship contender conversation.
"Barring locker-room turmoil or just some disaster of epic proportions in the win-loss column, I think there’s a 0.1 percent chance that Brown is let go after this upcoming season if New York doesn’t win the title. The expectations placed on him are heavy, but everyone who created these expectations—a.k.a. his bosses— also have to be somewhat realistic," Edwards wrote.
"... Under Brown, the Knicks have to be routine title contenders going forward. Winning the championship isn’t easy. Too many outside factors out of people’s control play into that. If New York drops out of the title hunt after two seasons or is trending backward, then I’d assume conversations will take place surrounding Brown’s future."
Even though Brown is coming to the Knicks with very high expectations, the veteran head coach is excited to see what's to come with his new team.
“Nobody has bigger expectations, first of all, than I do,” Brown said via Edwards in his introductory press conference.
“My expectations are high. This is the Knicks. I talked about Madison Square Garden being iconic. I talked about our fans. I love and embrace the expectations that come along with it. I’m looking forward to it.”
Brown knows what he is signing up for and he's ready for all that comes with being the Knicks head coach. The media, expectations, pressure and notoriety are all part of the gig, but Brown has won championships as an assistant in multiple spots, so he will be able to bring that pedigree for the Knicks.
Brown has a few more weeks of vacation before his team reports to training camp late next month.
