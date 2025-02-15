Knicks Sixth Man Makes Major Announcement
The 2025 NBA trade deadline has passed, New York Knicks sixth man Miles McBride announced a major new addition.
The guard known as "Deuce" is set to become a father, as his girlfriend Ana Zortea revealed her pregnancy through a photo shoot with McBride on Instagram.
"Thank you, Lord for our sweet blessing," Zortea said in her caption over a series of photos where she shows off her baby bump and she and McBride carry baby shoes and ultrasound snapshots on a basketball court. McBride revealed the baby-to-be's name in the comments section, stating that he "can't wait for Baby Ace."
Born in Brazil, Zortea is a model and actress who has over 918,000 followers on the video sharing app TikTok. Like McBride, she is a former sports star at West Virginia University, previously competing for their swim team while earning her masters degree. Zortea also earned a bachelor's degree in international affairs from Florida State University.
McBride a second-round pick out of Morgantown in 2021, has established a bit of a home for himself in New York. The fourth-year Manhattanite has established himself as a metropolitan mainstay, serving as one of the first men off the New York bench. In 44 appearances this season, McBride is averaging a career-best 9.0 points on just over 41 percent from the floor. He's also putting up 2.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds in just over 23 minutes a game, all of which also stand as personal bests.
Though McBride did not play in the Knicks' final game before the All-Star break (missing Wednesday's game with a rib contusion), he did put up one of his best efforts of the season on Tuesday, shooting 4-of-4 from three-point range en route to 15 points in a 128-115 triumph over the Indiana Pacers.
McBride potentially returns to action on Thursday when the Knicks host the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
