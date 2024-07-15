All Knicks

Knicks Center Comments on Donald Trump Shooting

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson took to social media to share his thoughts on President Donald Trump being shot at a rally over the weekend.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The news shocked the nation and the world on Saturday, and Robinson posted a social media story airing his thoughts.

"I don't care about that election," Robinson posted. "Don't get me wrong, a lot of people get shot at on a daily basis and nobody talks about it and it's wrong ... I have a daughter and for someone to have all that security and still almost die after that, now I'm like damn, what about my daughter [sic] safety?"

Robinson received some criticism on social media for commenting about the shooting, and he used the post to explain his thoughts.

The assassination attempt was unsuccessful as Trump was shot in the ear, receiving minor injuries. However, the gunshots killed firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was attending the rally as a supporter of Trump.

Trump had secret service members protecting him during the rally, but they did not find the shooter until after he fired shots. Secret service members shot and killed 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks shortly after he fired shots.

The news of the shooting has led to a lot of discourse online and prompted a response from president Joe Biden.

“All of us now face a time of testing as the election approaches,” president Biden said in his address to the nation Sunday night. “There is no place in America for this kind of violence — for any violence. Ever. Period. No exception. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized.”

Talk about violence and safety will continue to extend into the next four months until Election Day, which is set to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

