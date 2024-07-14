Kyle Lowry Jokes Villanova Knicks Didn’t Want Him
The New York Knicks have been collecting former Villanova Wildcats like infinity stones as they try to form a team that can compete for a championship.
However, they have seemingly isolated a Villanova free agent this offseason. Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry was a free agent this summer looking for a new team. However, after not receiving interest from the Knicks, Lowry signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, who picked him up earlier in the season after the Charlotte Hornets bought him out following a trade from the Miami Heat.
Lowry played in a charity golf tournament and he was introduced as a former Wildcat that didn't join the Knicks. Lowry had a very telling response from the tee box.
While the Knicks could have added Lowry to the "Nova Knicks" tandem, he went to school there from 2004-06, about a decade before any of the other players on the team. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges aren't necessarily not cool with Lowry, but their relationship with him is different than the relationship between the four of them.
The Knicks could have benefitted from a point guard, but they selected Marquette's Tyler Kolek with the No. 34 overall pick in the NBA Draft and kept Miles McBride on the roster despite trade interest from around the league.
On the flip side, Lowry gets to stay in Philadelphia, where he grew up and has family. At 38 years old, Lowry is one of the older players in the NBA, and he remains one of the most knowledgable. He made six All-Star teams with the Toronto Raptors from 2015-20 and won a championship with them alongside Kawhi Leonard in 2019.
Today, Lowry isn't what he used to be, but he is still capable of being a strong contributor off the bench in the NBA. Last season with the 76ers and Heat, he averaged 8.1 points and 4.2 assists per game.
While he could have been beneficial with the Knicks, New York is happy with who it has in the point guard rotation. Perhaps Lowry will use the Knicks' lack of interest as fuel in the upcoming season.
