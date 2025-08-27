Knicks Center Could Sign Extension Soon
The New York Knicks are facing a critical decision soon with center Mitchell Robinson, who is set to become a free agent next summer.
Robinson's stock has grown tremendously in the past few months since returning from injury after he helped the Knicks reach the Eastern Conference Finals with his strong play in the post. The Athletic insider James Edwards III thinks Robinson could sign a contract extension with the Knicks in the near future.
"The version of Robinson we most recently watched is an All-Defense candidate. He would be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year," Edwards wrote.
"What team wouldn’t hold onto a player like that? Well, the Knicks know Robinson better than anyone, and he’s been unable to stay on the court due to various injuries. I’ve gotten the sense that New York would be willing to sign Robinson to a team-friendly extension that covers them in the event he continues to get hurt. On the flip side, I’m sure Robinson points to his performances in the postseason and believes he can get one more nice deal from the Knicks or someone else if he’s able to stay healthy in a contract year."
Given Robinson's health over the years, it may be smart for him to seek a new deal with the Knicks before he hits free agency in case he gets hurt again in the 2025-26 campaign. The two sides could negotiate in the next couple of weeks ahead of training camp beginning late next month.
Robinson is in the running to join the starting lineup once again for the Knicks this season, so the team will want to keep him around. Robinson is the longest-tenured member of the Knicks, joining the team as a second-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Robinson is someone who works extremely well for the Knicks on paper, but he needs to be healthy in order for his value to be seen. If he can find a way to ink an extension based on the past few months of play, Robinson should be with the Knicks for a long time.
