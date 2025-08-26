Report: Knicks Free Agent Target Could Still Face Discipline
Potential New York Knicks free agent target Malik Beasley may no longer be a target of a federal government investigation but the NBA front office could be another story.
Per a report from Alex Schiffer of Front Office Sports, Beasley could still face some form of discipline from the NBA if he finds a new team for next season.
"Even if he did sign somewhere, Beasley could still be the subject of NBA discipline," Schiffer reported. "The Eastern District’s investigation is still ongoing and the NBA is investigating Beasley for possible violations of its own rules, which aren’t contingent on the federal investigation."
Though Beasley is no longer the target of a federal gambling probe stemming from his 2023-24 campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks, Schiffer says the Eastern District of New York still views him as a "subject," which is defined by the Department of Justice as "a person whose conduct is within the scope of the grand jury’s investigation."
Beasley is likely the most attractive free agent left on the late ledgers, fresh off one of the best seasons of his nine-year career begun as a first-round pick of Denver's in 2016. He was a major part of last season's Detroit Pistons' revival that saw them more than triple their win total from last season, placing second in both three-pointers made (319) and the Sixth Man of the Year vote. The Knicks got know Beasley well last postseason, as New York and Detroit staged a six-game battle in the opening round.
Prior to and during the investigation, the Knicks kept tabs on Beasley as they seek further bench depth after previously adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. The Knicks were dead last in bench scoring last year and the offseason work has led some to peg them as the early favorites on next year's Eastern Conference landscape.
Despite the fact they can only offer a veteran's minimum contract without falling into the restrictions of the second salary apron, the Knicks are still said to be interested. To put the Beasley market into perspective, Detroit had previously offered Beasley an eight-figure contract before his investigation commenced.
