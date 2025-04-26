Knicks Center Dealing With Illness Before Game 4
The New York Knicks are getting ready for their Game 4 matchup against the Detroit Pistons, but one of their players is on the sidelines for the time being.
According to SNY insider Ian Begley, backup center Mitchell Robinson is battling an illness, forcing him to miss practice ahead of Game 4 against the Pistons.
Robinson has played 18 minutes per game through the first three games of the series, averaging 2.7 points per game.
His best performance in the series so far came in Game 1 where he had six points and six rebounds in the win against the Pistons at Madison Square Garden. He also added two blocks and a steal on the defensive part of the box score.
If Robinson were unavailable for Game 4, Precious Achiuwa could be a player that would get those backup center minutes. When Robinson was hurt with an ankle injury during the season, Achiuwa was the primary beneficiary of his minutes.
The Knicks could also simply shrink their rotation further, as Tom Thibodeau doesn't like to play too many players in the playoffs anyway.
The hope is for Robinson to play, but the Knicks need to think of a contingency plan in case he cannot go.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!